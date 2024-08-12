Researchers project an 84% increase in cancer cases among men by 2050

Researchers believe cancer cases in men will increase by 84% over the next couple of decades.

According to a new study, cancer deaths in men are projected to increase by 93% between 2022 and 2050, with higher risks for men over 65 years old and in countries or territories with a low human development index, which measures factors such as education and life expectancy.

Researchers analyzed 30 different types of cancer in men and population data to determine disparities and projections for 2050. The results were published in the American Cancer Society’s peer-reviewed journal, CANCER.

Men have higher cancer rates and related deaths than women partly due to their higher consumption of tobacco and alcohol, as well as their low participation in cancer prevention activities such as regular screenings, the study stated. Men are also exposed to carcinogens more frequently than women in their various occupations.

Researchers said their findings reveal an urgent need to address cancer prevention, particularly in more vulnerable communities across the globe. Some solutions discussed in the study are expanding universal health coverage and improving access to cancer screenings and treatments.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men in the U.S. followed by skin cancer. The age recommended for prostate cancer screening varies based on risk factors including family history.