Officials issue alert after Legionnaires' disease sickened dozens in NYC

The New York City Health Department announced that 58 people have been treated for Legionnaires' disease, which has resulted in two deaths.

The health department say the cases were reported in the city's Central Harlem community.

The city said it completed remediation of 11 cooling towers with initial positive screening results showing the presence of Legionella.

Most people who are exposed to Legionella bacteria do not become ill. Legionnaires' disease is pneumonia characterized by fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, and pulmonary infiltrates consistent with pneumonia, health officials said. Symptoms usually start 2 to 14 days after infection, officials say.

RELATED STORY | Water system in EPA headquarters building contaminated, agency says

Officials said those with flu-like symptoms should seek medical attention immediately, especially those who are ages 50 and older, cigarette smokers, and people with chronic lung disease or compromised immune systems.

"Anyone in these zip codes with flu-like symptoms should contact a health care provider as soon as possible," said NYC Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse. "Legionnaires’ disease can be effectively treated if diagnosed early, but New Yorkers at higher risk, like adults aged 50 and older and those who smoke or have chronic lung conditions, should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin."