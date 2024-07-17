Government accuses companies of marketing cannabis food products to kids

For the second time, the Federal Trade Commission ordered companies selling edible products containing one of the active ingredients in marijuana to stop selling products similar to common food products.

The FTC sent cease-and-desist letters claiming the products' packaging is "unfair or deceptive." The FTC said the packaging looks nearly identical to common products children eat, including Froot Loops and Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies.

“Companies that market and sell edible THC products that are easily mistaken for snacks and candy are not only acting illegally, but they are also putting the health of young children at risk,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Those that prioritize profits in front of children's safety are at serious risk of legal action.”

The products allegedly contain Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which the Food and Drug Administration says has psychoactive and intoxicating effects. The FDA said concentrated amounts of delta-8 THC are typically manufactured from hemp-derived cannabidiol.

According to the FDA, there were 2,362 exposure cases of delta-8 THC products reported between Jan. 1, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022. Of those, 40% involved unintentional exposure to delta-8 and 82% of these unintentional exposures affected pediatric patients. The FDA reported that 70% of the cases involved medical evaluation.

The Federal Trade Commission said letters were sent to the following companies: Hippy Mood, Life Leaf Medical CBD Center, Shamrockshrooms.com, Mary Janes Bakery Co. LLC and Miami Rave LLC, and Earthly Hemps.

The FTC says the companies have 15 days to respond to the letters.

In 2023, the FTC sent letters to six companies for the same reason.