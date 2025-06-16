Gunman arrested for murder of protester in SLC, despite not firing the shots

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — One person has died after a shooting that occurred Saturday as protesters marched through the streets of downtown Salt Lake City following a "No Kings" protest.

Police arrested a suspect for alleged murder, although he was not the person who fired the fatal shot.



In a press conference Sunday, Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd confirmed that the victim, 39-year-old Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, passed away despite life-saving efforts.

The victim's family has asked for privacy at this time.

Shots are heard fired in the video below during the downtown SLC shooting (Courtesy: Carl Moore):

Shots heard fired in video showing downtown SLC shooting

Redd identified the suspect as 24-year-old Arturo Roberto Gamboa, who was found with an AR-15 and a gas mask in his backpack.

Two additional people were detained following the shooting. They were wearing high-visibility vests and armed, with Redd saying they were possibly part of the march's "peacekeeping" team.

Peacekeeping' volunteer speaks below with police officers after the shooting:

'Peacekeeper' talks to police

According to witness statements, the "peacekeepers" noticed Gamboa separate from the crowd, go behind a wall and prepare the rifle. They went to confront Gamboa and told him to drop his gun, but he then raised the weapon in a "firing" position and began to run toward the crowd, according to police.

One of the peacekeeping members proceeded to fire three shots, striking both Gamboa and Ah Loo. That person is cooperating with the investigation. It's not yet known if he will face criminal charges.

Gamboa was arrested and faces a felony charge of murder. Police said he was shot by the peacekeeper, but his wound was only a minor "through and through" injury to his side.

"Arturo Gamboa was acting under circumstances evidencing a depraved indifference to human life, and knowingly engages in conduct that creates a grave risk of death to another individual and thereby causes the death of the other individual," the arrest report stated.

WATCH: SLCPD Chief Brian Redd provides an update on Sunday

Chief Redd press conference

"This incident unfolded very quickly," said Redd. "It was chaotic, but it was resolved very quickly thanks to our officers, to many... citizens and community members who assisted the police."

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. as the march approached 200 South and State Street. According to the FOX 13 News crew on the scene at the time, people began running, and police were seen with their guns drawn as they approached Gambola, who was spotted next to a nearby building.

Video below shows crews attending to a person following shooting (Courtesy: Michele Barker):

Crews respond to person at shooting

Gov. Spencer Cox responded to the incident with a comment on social media.

"The shooting at tonight’s protest in Salt Lake City is a deeply troubling act of violence and has no place in our public square," he wrote.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also shared her thoughts on the shooting.

"The violence we’ve seen today in Salt Lake City and elsewhere in the country is horrific—it’s just not who we are. We deserve to feel safe, especially when exercising our First Amendment rights," she wrote. "Thank you to the Salt Lake City Police Department for their quick action tonight to protect lives and support those marching peacefully. My heart is with you, SLC.

"We’ll get through this."

More than 10,000 people were taking part in the march, which capped a day full of protests across the state. Police said no disturbances were reported at any of the events before the issue in Salt Lake City on Saturday evening.