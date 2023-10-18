Goldfish is releasing ‘Elf’-inspired maple syrup-flavored graham crackers

If “Elf” tops your list of movies you have to watch every holiday season, there’s a new snack hitting stores soon that will make your movie night even more special.

New Goldfish “Elf” Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams swap out the usual cheese flavor for maple syrup, which is inspired by what Buddy the Elf says is one of elves’ four main food groups (the others are candy, candy canes and candy corn). Pepperidge Farm describes the snack as having “flavors like sweet brown sugar and butter, and the taste of caramel and vanilla.”

While the package does include those traditional fish shapes, the grahams also come in shapes inspired by Buddy, including his hat and, of course, a jug of maple syrup.

The new snack is hitting shelves Nov. 1, just in time to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary. Released in theaters in 2003, the original movie stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised as an elf in the North Pole.

You’ll find the baked snacks in stores nationwide for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 6.1-ounce bag.

Pepperidge Farms

We’ve officially entered the season for even more “Elf”-inspired treats this holiday season, because a new Mrs. Butterworth’s “Elf” Sugar Cookie Pancake Mix Kit and Original breakfast syrup is also out. The kit includes pancake mix, frosting and red and green sprinkles. The syrup comes in a commemorative bottle.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Of course, it’s also not too soon to begin thinking about the holiday treats you want to make yourself.

This cranberry Christmas cake will impress your guests, while this three-ingredient Christmas swirl fudge is easy to make and takes just 10 minutes of prep time. Yum!

