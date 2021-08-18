Girl Scouts Are Adding A New Cookie To Their Lineup

You’ll have to wait half a year to try it out, but Girl Scouts of the USA just announced its new 2022 cookie flavor, a decadent and on-trend chocolate sea salt caramel cookie called Adventurefuls.

“An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures all year long,” reads the Girl Scouts’ marketing page for the new cookies.

Both of the Girl Scout’s official baking companies, ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers, will be making Adventurefuls. So they will be available no matter where you are in the country starting in January 2022.

The cookie recipes made by the two bakers do vary slightly. Little Brownie Bakers’ nutritional information says two Adventurefuls cookies weigh 24 grams and 120 calories while ABC Bakers’ two cookies weigh 25 grams and 130 calories. ABC Bakers’ cookies have less sodium (55 milligrams vs. 80 milligrams) and 2 grams more sugar.

Food & Wine described them as “a bit of a cookie mashup: the texture of Thin Mints meets the filled format of Tagalongs and the striped, gooiness of Samoas — yet different enough to stand on its own.”

The publication’s news editor, Adam Campbell-Schmitt, got to try the new cookie. He said the salty caramel balanced the sweetness of the chocolate and that this new recipe was “a road less traveled for sure” for Girl Scout cookies.

Also returning for the 2022 cookie season are longtime fan favorites Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties, Trefoils/Shortbread, and Do-Si-Dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches. The other cookie flavors from last year are all returning too but their availability varies by whether your local area is served by Little Brownie Bakers or ABC Bakers. Those are gluten-free Toffee-tastic or Caramel Chocolate Chip; Lemon-Ups or Lemonades; Girl Scout S’mores and 2021 debut cookie Toast-Yay!

On the Girl Scouts’ Facebook post announcing the Adventurefuls, one Facebook fan good-naturedly complained, “You can’t post this and then expect me to wait 6 whole months to try them! What a tease!”

Others asked for more gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan cookie options from the Girl Scouts in the future.

A portion of sales from every box of Girl Scout cookies goes to funding local activities and troops.

The cookie-selling season is from January to April, although local timing varies. Sign up at www.girlscoutcookies.org to get notified when Girl Scout Cookies are on sale in your area. Then, mark your calendars!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.