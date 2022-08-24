You can get paid $1,000 to binge-watch 10 hours of ‘Full House’

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It may be hard to believe, but this year marks the 35th anniversary of beloved sitcom “Full House,” which first premiered on Sept. 22, 1987.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary and to honor the life and legacy of Bob Saget, Choice Mutual is paying one “Full House” fan $1,000 to binge-watch 10 hours of their favorite episodes. That’s a whopping $100 an hour just for watching the Tanner family!

The winning applicant will be a “‘Full House’ and Bob Saget superfan” who is 18 years or older and a resident of the U.S. The winner receives $1,000 and a one-month HBO Max membership, where “Full House” is currently streaming. If you get the job, you’ll need to document your experience on social media as you watch, so friends and family can follow along.

To apply, simply head to Choice Mutual’s website to fill out a form with your details and answer some questions, including your favorite “Full House” character and your favorite moment from “Full House.” You’ll also want to explain why you should be hired for the “Full House” Dream Job.

While not required, it is also recommended that you include a video. Applications close on Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. PST.

If you aren’t chosen, but still want to binge-watch “Full House,” you can stream it on HBO Max or buy it on Amazon Prime Video.

If you’d rather have a physical copy, can also buy individual seasons on DVD. Or, get seasons one through four in one set for $35. You can purchase the other four individually as well.

Once you’ve binged your way through the original, you can check out “Fuller House” on Netflix, which was a sequel to the original “Full House” and ran from 2016-2020.

“Fuller House” featured most of the original cast, including Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner and Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler. John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Bob Saget also returned, but only in a handful of the 76 episodes that aired. Lori Loughlin also returned, but was written out of the fifth and final season due to her role in a college admissions scandal.

Will you be applying for your chance at earning $1,000 to watch 10 of your favorite “Full House” episodes?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.