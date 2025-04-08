Watch Now
Western Idaho Fair announces 2025 Grandstand concert series lineup

Western Idaho Fair
The 2025 Western Idaho Fair concert series features performances from Jake Owen, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, The All-American Rejects, Wynonna Judd, and Daughtry.<br/>
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair is set to return to Expo Idaho from Friday, Aug. 15 to Sunday, Aug. 24. The ten-day event will feature the Butler Carnival, an array of competitive events, classic fair food, and, of course, the highly anticipated Grandstand concert series showcasing five prominent musical acts.

The 2025 concert series lineup, unveiled on Tuesday, includes performances by classic rock legends Bachman-Turner Overdrive, rock band Daughtry, country music star Jake Owen, alternative rockers The All-American Rejects, and esteemed country artist Wynonna Judd.

General admission to these concerts is included with fair entry. Reserved ICCU Grandstand Concert Tickets are also available for purchase, including options such as Grandstand Boxes, Reserved Seating, and the newly introduced VIP Standing Pit. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

For further details and to buy tickets, visit the Western Idaho Fair website.

