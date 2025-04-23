Walk-in Star Card upgrades available in Garden City starting April 24

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Starting Thursday, April 24, Idaho residents can upgrade to the federally recognized REAL ID, or Star Card, at a new service location in Garden City. The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles has launched a temporary service station at 11331 W. Chinden Blvd., Building 8.

The station will provide walk-in services Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the building’s front entrance, and no appointment is needed. The location will focus exclusively on Star Card upgrades, with no available services for new license issuance or standard renewals.

To acquire a Star Card, customers must bring the required documentation. A full checklist of acceptable documents can be found at the Idaho Transportation Department's website.

A Star Card will be required for domestic airline travel and access to certain federal facilities starting May 7. Those with an existing Star Card can renew online at dmv.idaho.gov.