Crews clear crash on Chinden Boulevard in Garden City, normal traffic resumes

UPDATE (As of 5 p.m.): Crews have cleared the scene, and traffic flow has resumed to normal.

A crash near the intersection of Chinden Boulevard and Maple Grove Road in Garden City is causing delays on westbound Chinden Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. One lane is currently blocked as crews respond.

Officials have not released information to confirm if there are any injuries or fatalities as a result of the collision.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and take alternate routes, if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.