Toys for Tots has its 2024 home with help from local non-profit Astegos

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Local non-profit, Astegos, has donated warehouse space and logistical support to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots drive.



"Astegos is probably one of the best-kept secrets in the nonprofit community here in Idaho. And we work tirelessly alongside all the other nonprofits."

This year, Astegos distributed 1,200 backpacks filled with brand-new supplies to schools, worth around $156,000.

Along with this year's Toys for Tots, a raffle is being held for a home in the Avimor Subdivision. 95% of the raffle proceeds go back to Astegos to nearly double their warehouse space — you can get a raffle ticket here.

"What is Astegos?" I ask of Astegos' founder Tim Flaherty.

Flaherty founded Astegos eight years ago. The non-profit rescues brand-new items before they reach the landfill and puts them into the hands of those who need them most, often schools.

"It's like an upside-down pyramid," he explains. "At the top you have your retail store. And then they have your returned used discount store. Then the next they have your liquidation stores, like the big box stores that you see popping up. And they're all over the country now. And then below that, that's us. And then below us are unusable items that."

The non-profit's nearly 15,000 square foot warehouse is also home to Toys for Tots, donating space to the Marine Corps Reserve.

I talked with Toys for Tots Coordinator Staff Sergeant John Weems, "In the past, before you had this space here with Astegos, what did the coordination and production look like?"

"For Toy Tots, we generally work from Oct. 1 until pretty much Christmas. Last year we weren't able to get a warehouse until it was like right before Thanksgiving," he recalls.

Toys for Tots crews are nomads. The organization doesn't want to own property that they would have to manage; instead, Astegos also offers help with logistics, a huge lift as Toys for Tots demand grows.

"From last year we've already surpassed our numbers as right now from what we had last year, at the end of the season but with that we're also receiving know tons of donations and stuff like that which is super beneficial," SSgt Weems says.

