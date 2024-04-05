Third annual Joyful fundraising event raises awareness, support for Women and Children's Alliance

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Riverside Hotel is gearing up to host the third annual Joyful fundraising event, a celebration of children, art, and music benefiting the Women and Children's Alliance. The all-ages event on Saturday, April 13 will feature art and activities for children, live music and painting, live and silent auctions, and over 50 additional artists and vendors.

Live music from artists including The Hippocrats, Wayne White, Dozey Dubs, and more will play throughout the day in the Riverside Hotel's Sandbar and Bar365. Starting at 7 p.m. there will also be a special concert in the Sapphire Room with performances by Sturdy Souls and Órale.

Tickets for the Joyful evening concert start at $45 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.

“We are inspired by these local artists coming together to support children while bringing awareness to National Child Abuse Prevention Month," WCA CEO Beatrice Black said. "We are honored to be the recipients of this fundraising event that will help provide the much-needed services the WCA provides to those children affected by domestic abuse and violence.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds from ticket sales and the auctions will go directly to the WCA. In 2023, Joyful raised over $35,000 for the organization, according to a press release.

Many items up for auction at the Joyful event were donated from local businesses all around the Treasure Valley, such as a gift basket from Flying M Coffee and a one-night stay at The Avery Hotel. Bidding for the silent auction is open now at joyful.afrogs.org and will run until the end of the event.

