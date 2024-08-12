The Western Idaho Fair features food, a carnival, and a lineup of concerts

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair kicks off on Friday, August 16, and you can attend on opening day for free from 12 pm to 4 pm in exchange for a canned food item donation to the Boise State Food Pantry.

The Western Idaho Fair is continuing its tradition of competition, with thousands of contests showcasing the work of telented young members of 4-H and FFA as well as open class participants from across the region.

The fair celebrates baking, arts, crafts, photography, and livestock from all corners of the Gem State.

With the start of this year's fair also comes the return of the Butler Carnival with all kinds of rides for thrill seekers. Live performances from musicians to hypnotists will also be scattered throughout the fairgrounds.

The Western Idaho Fair is also bringing all of the classic fair food options for attendees to enjoy, don't forget to pick up a corn dog or churro during your visit.

The Western Idaho Fair's lineup of concerts is set to start on Monday, August 19 featuring performances from these huge artists:



KANSAS on Aug. 19

Nate Smith on Aug. 20

Yung Gravy on Aug. 21

The Beach Boys on Aug. 22

Josh Turner on Aug. 23

You can watch these concerts for free with your fairgrounds admission. All of them are set to start at 8 pm with doors opening at 6:30 pm.

Idaho News 6 will bring you live coverage from the Western Idaho Fair in our morning, afternoon, and late shows on Tuesday, August 20th.

More information about the Western Idaho Fair, including a full event schedule and ticket details, is available here.