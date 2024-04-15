The final hours to file your taxes

GARDEN CITY- IDAHO — The tax deadline is quickly approaching, ending at 11:59 p.m. on April 15th. If you've forgotten to file, you may qualify for a six-month extension.



You have until 11:59 p.m. April 15th, to file your taxes.

You may qualify for an extensiononly if you’ve paid a portion of your taxes due on the 15th.

The Idaho State Tax Commissionoffers e-filing on their website, provided by software providers if your adjusted gross income is 79,000 or less.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's Tax Day and many Idahoans still haven't submitted their 2023 taxes.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis and I talked with the Idaho State Tax Commission about what you need to know if you still haven't filed.

First, you have until 11:59 pm tonight to do so. You can file online on theIdaho State Tax Commission Website or in person at the Idaho State Tax Commission drop-off.

As of Friday, more than 700 thousand Idahoans filed their 2023 taxes. The Idaho State Tax Commission says that number is about three-quarters of what they expect for this time of the year. Towards the end of the year, the commission expects more than a million returns.

If you haven’t filed you may automatically qualify for an extension, only if you’ve paid a portion of your taxes due on the 15th.

Renee Eymann is the Senior Public Information Officer for the Idaho State Tax Commission, she says, “That means if you estimate 80 percent of the tax you owe for this year you pay that 80% then you get the extension or 100% of what you paid last year in your 2022 taxes that are also a way to get the extension.”

