Suspects charged after shooting incident near Boise River

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Garden City and Boise City Police responded to multiple reports of gunshots near Veteran's Memorial Parkway and the Boise River. Officers arrived and located a vehicle at the end of E. 44th Street and the Boise River.

A Garden City officer attempted to engage the vehicle's occupants, but police say that the driver accelerated, ramming the police car before speeding south on E. 44th Street at more than 50 miles per hour. Another patrol vehicle attempted to stop the car, but the driver swerved around it and ultimately lost control, crashing into a fence at the corner of E. 44th and Adams.

The initial pursuing officer used his patrol vehicle to prevent further flight, but the suspect vehicle backed up in another attempt to flee, striking the police car again.

For approximately 20 minutes, the vehicle’s occupants refused to comply with officer commands and exit the vehicle. Eventually, both individuals exited and were taken into custody without further incident. Police located two handguns in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Obed Paredes Chavez, faces multiple charges, including Driving Under the Influence, Eluding, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Driving Without Privileges, Resisting and Obstructing, and Discharging a Firearm Within City Limits. The passenger, Juan De Dio Torres Resendiz, has been charged with Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number and Discharging a Firearm Within City Limits.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are assisting with the investigation. Both Chavez and Resendiz are awaiting placement on a federal detainer.