Sinkhole causes emergency road closure in Garden City

Posted at 4:54 PM, May 15, 2024
GARDEN CITY — ACHD is notifying drivers to avoid the area of Garret St. north of Marigold St. as an irrigation pipe failure has caused a sinkhole to form in the roadway.

Crews on site have added barricades and covered the sinkhole, now the District is working to determine the best approach for repairs to the roadway. In the meantime, drivers are asked to take Marigold St. and use Pintail Way to Duck Lake Ln. to avoid the area.

At this point, ACHD has no estimated timeline for the repairs, but updates are expected to be provided as the situation develops.

