Rise of electronic pickpocketing crimes in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, ID — On Friday, June 14, the Garden City Police Department was made aware of an electronic pickpocketing crime which took place at Fred Meyer in Garden City. The suspects were able to obtain the embedded data from the victims’ debit/credit card and then quickly make an ATM withdrawal, prior to the card being canceled, according to police.

On Saturday, June 15, Garden City PD was informed of another electronic pickpocketing crime which took place at Walmart in Garden City. Again, the suspects were able to obtain embedded data from the victims’ debit/credit card and make an ATM withdrawal before the card was canceled. At the same time that a suspect was making the ATM withdrawal, a second suspect was attempting to use the same card information to make a purchase at Fred Meyer in Garden City.

In both of these cases the suspects had come into very close proximity to the victim while paying for their items and told the victims they had dropped something on the ground. The suspects then followed the victims into the parking lot and began accosting the victims at which time their financial cards were stolen from their person or belongings.

Police are urging the public to be aware of their surroundings, as it only took seconds for these crimes to take place. If any information is known about the suspects or the on-going investigation, please contact the Garden City Police Department at (208) 472-2950.