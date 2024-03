GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Police in Garden City are looking to identify a suspect who they say collided with another vehicle and fled the scene in the area of Chinden Blvd and 44th St earlier this week.

The suspect (pictured in the Facebook post below) was driving a black truck at the time of the collision.

If you recognize the suspect or his vehicle, please contact the Ada County DIspatch at 208-377-6790 or CrimeStoppers of Southwest Idaho at 208-343-COPS.