Police officer rescues baby from hot car in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — In a social media post on Thursday, the Garden City Police Department said that one of its officers rescued a baby from a hot car.

According to Garden City Police, officers received a report of a baby locked in a car without air conditioning via their dispatch line. After receiving the notice, an officer who was patrolling the area proceeded to locate the distressed infant.

The officer quickly rescued the baby and transferred the infant to Ada County paramedics and Boise Fire for a medical evaluation.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

National Weather Service

The National Safety Council indicates that approximately 37 children under the age of 15 die each year in the U.S. from heat stroke inside vehicles.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.