Police investigating animal abuse case after dog was abandoned with evidence of long-term injuries

GARDEN CITY — The Garden City Police Department is investigating a severe case of animal abuse.

In a release published to Facebook, police say that a female dog was left abandoned with evidence of long-term abuse in Garden City. The animal was abandoned at a park near the intersection of Glenwood St. and Riverside Dr.

Garden City Police released an image of the dog, showing visible scars. Graphic injuries were blurred.

Police say they located the dog's owner on Friday after asking the public for information.

Officials say they will provide updates on the case as the investigation allows.

