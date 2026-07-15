Police arrest Boise man after attempted home robbery in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A Boise man is facing multiple felony charges after Garden City police say he tried to rob a homeowner.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. Wednesday to the 3700 block of N. Willowbar Lane after receiving a report of an attempted robbery.

According to police, Brady Lish, of Boise, entered the home without permission, threatened the victim with violence and attempted to steal property.

He left the home without taking anything but was quickly taken into custody by responding officers.

Investigators said Lish and the victim did not know each other before the incident.

Police said Lish was on active probation for a controlled substance conviction at the time of his arrest.

He was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of attempted robbery, burglary and possession of a controlled substance, along with a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.