Pedestrian improvements coming to Fairview Ave. ACHD seeks public feedback

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Efforts are underway to make it safer for people pedaling or walking through high-traffic areas in Boise, including along Fairview, Cole, Orchard, and Chinden.

ACHD’s Build the Boise Bench initiative will begin by adding a pedestrian crossing and ramps on Fairview between Cole and Orchard, while improving existing walkways.

"We'll address pedestrian ramps and commercial driveways, bringing them up to A.D.A standards without impacting traffic lanes,” said Stihles Clark, senior project manager for the Ada County Highway District.

The second phase focuses on connecting Orchard Street to the Greenbelt.

The agency has narrowed their options down to two design proposals.

Design A proposes using the existing shoulder on Fairview to create a two-way multi-use pathway for pedestrians. However, in order to do that, they would have to remove a lane for cars at a cost around $2 and a half million.

"There will be concrete barriers between the travel lane and multi-use pathway, so we gathered a lot of information and conducted analysis to ensure that the existing flow of traffic won’t be impacted through 2050," said Clark.

Design B would cost around $5- million dollars, and it doesn’t remove any lanes. Instead, it adds a pedestrian pathway along the north side of Fairview, over the existing canal, and out on Brown Street, not far from Orchard and Chinden.

Senior Project Manager Clark, "We’re using the side of the hill near 32nd Street to ramp down into Garden City, where there will be existing infrastructure and projects to get pedestrians across Chinden into the Greenbelt."

ACHD received a $7.4 million federal grant to fund these improvements. While there’s no "right" design, ACHD is asking people to weigh in on which option would work best for them.

Clark said, "This is the most critical time for feedback. It’s much easier to change things right now. Did we miss something? Should we look at a different alternative?"

So, what do you think about the project? You can share your thoughts with ACHD through Tuesday, April 8.