One critically injured following crash in Garden City, police share

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Idaho News 6 has learned of a critical-injury collision in Garden City this Friday.

According to the Garden City Police Department (GCPD), the crash happened around 1:35 p.m. at West Chinden Boulevard and 41st Street, and involved two vehicles.

A 58-year-old female passenger from Garden City suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized, CGPD said. The woman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Traffic was reopened to the public around 5:20 p.m., officials said.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact GCPD by phone or email.