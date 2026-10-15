GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A new mural on Osage Street is bringing a piece of American history to Garden City, helping mark the country's 250th anniversary.

Garden City Mayor Bill Jacobs said the project has been in the works for some time.

WATCH | Garden City mural marks America's 250th with local cultural history

New mural on Osage Street celebrates Garden City's cultural roots and America's 250th anniversary

"I think this is a big deal. Obviously, the America 250, we celebrate the country's founding 250 years ago, and we've been working on getting a piece for Garden City for a long time," Jacobs said.

Local artist and Garden City resident Alex Rhodes created the mural by hand, drawing each letter himself. The design pays tribute to the Chinese immigrants who farmed the land and the Chinese gardens that helped inspire Chinden Boulevard's name.

"That was important to include in this piece. You know, the idea of community and the blending of cultures is a huge part of what makes America great," Rhodes said.

That blending is also reflected in the colors. Rhodes expanded the patriotic red, white and blue palette with pink and purple.

The mayor says the city wants to keep adding public art as Garden City grows, with the long-term vision of turning Osage Street into an art corridor.

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