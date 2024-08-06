Nearly 2 miles of the Greenbelt reopens with safer features

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Wider pathways, lane markings, and a new bridge... Ada County says the around $2 million in upgrades were paid for by the American Rescue Plan and did not cost property taxpayers.

Want to contribute to the conversation about Greenbelt safety and speed limits? Join them for their public hearing Aug 13, at 6pm, at the Ada County Courthouse.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“Wider, safer with the line, and smoother… all things tend to make for happier users,” said Ada County Parks and Waterways Director Scott Koberg.

The project to improve the stretch of pathway starting near Duck Lake Drive began in December after flood damage in 2017.

“This isn’t a brand new section of Greenbelt, like, an addition to the Greenbelt. It’s a replacement of a segment that was built initially in 2010,” said Koberg.

This includes upgrading cracked, uneven asphalt roads to concrete, adding lane markings, repairing fences to prevent trespassing, fixing a section of the riverbank to reduce erosion, and a bridge replacement.

“Not only will it handle more people at once going across it, but for maintenance, for Ada County Parks and Waterways, we can now drive vehicles across that are going to make it easier to maintain, without impeding traffic on the Greenbelt,” said Koberg.

The much-needed, $2 million improvements also come at no extra cost to property taxpayers

“This is not coming out of local tax dollars. We used the money we received from the American Rescue Plan,” said Ada County Commissioner Ryan Davidson.

All in an effort to create a safer Greenbelt, “Anytime you widen a pathway there is concern that people may travel faster. What we find is it actually separates users in a more efficient way,” said Koberg.

“We’re all going to have to figure this out together, you know, ‘How do we keep it safe for everybody, whether they’re a pedestrian, cyclist, or using an electric transportation device,” said Davidson.