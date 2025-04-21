Watch Now
More than a dozen residents displaced following vehicle collision with building

Jessica Davis
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A vehicle collision with an apartment building in Garden City has displaced over a dozen people and left the driver with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into a building. The driver of the car was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, and several residents are being treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

