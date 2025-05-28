Man arrested after shots fired in road rage incident in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A man is facing a felony assault charge after allegedly firing shots at another driver during a road rage incident in Garden City on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred around noon when the suspect, later identified as Austin Viggers, riding a racing-style motorcycle, pulled out a handgun while traveling north on Glenwood Street.

Near the intersection of Glenwood Street and Riverside Drive, Viggers reportedly drove between lanes of traffic, which is illegal in Idaho, and pulled alongside the victim's SUV. The victim opened his driver's door, bumping Viggers and causing him to fall over.

As the victim left the scene, police say that Viggers fired three rounds, all of which struck the victim's windshield.

Police were able to quickly locate both parties — one at a business at Marigold and Glenwood and the other near Glenwood and Riverside.

Viggers was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony aggravated assault charge. He is scheduled for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"This senseless incident could have ended with an innocent person being shot," said Garden City Police Chief Cory Stambaugh. "As the valley has grown, traffic congestion has increased. Please be patient in your travels, and if you feel you are the victim of a road rage incident, call the police."