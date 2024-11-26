ITD and ISP hosting winter driving classes in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police have teamed up to host free winter driving classes in the Treasure Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 7.

The course is meant to help drivers prepare for icy roads and snowy conditions as winter approaches — it's open to all drivers, according to ITD, although it is particularly geared toward young drivers and those new to the area who don't have winter driving experience.

The class will cover a wide range of important topics, including: "Proper vehicle preparation, equipment for winter driving, understanding road conditions, driving tips for snow and ice, how to handle crashes, and snowplow safety."

Seating is limited, so you need to register online to reserve a seat. To sign up for the class on Dec. 4, click here. For the class on Dec. 7, click here.