Garden City's Somewhere Bar shutting down after four years

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Somewhere Bar in Garden City, one of the Treasure Valley's only LGBTQ+ community bars, announced on social media on Thursday that the bar will be shutting down on Saturday, Nov. 2.

"Somewhere would like to express gratitude and thanks to every member of the Somewhere team that every day demostrate a level of commitment, passion, and love that is stunning," Somewhere Bar posted on Facebook. "To our community, we are inexpressibly and deeply grateful for all your patronage and support over the years, and we thank you.... ."

There is no confirmation as to why the bar is closing or what's next for the iconic building, which previously housed the Ranch Club for over six decades.