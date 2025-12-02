Garden City police wrangle loose goats

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Who let the goats out?

On Monday, Garden City police responded to a call reporting that some b-a-a-a-d goats were on the loose. Police say they were able to round up the goats and return them home safely. "It’s been said no two days in police work are ever the same," the department wrote on Facebook.

Garden City police department

Garden City Police have their hands full in more ways than one, and they're currently hiring for a new police officer. No prior police experience is required. The police department says if interested, send them a message or send in an application.