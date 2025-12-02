Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGarden City

Actions

Garden City police wrangle loose goats

Garden City Police goats 2
Garden City Police
Garden City Police wrangled and returned loose goats on Monday.
Garden City Police goats 2
Posted

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Who let the goats out?

On Monday, Garden City police responded to a call reporting that some b-a-a-a-d goats were on the loose. Police say they were able to round up the goats and return them home safely. "It’s been said no two days in police work are ever the same," the department wrote on Facebook.

Garden City Goats

Garden City Police have their hands full in more ways than one, and they're currently hiring for a new police officer. No prior police experience is required. The police department says if interested, send them a message or send in an application.

Garden City Goats 3
Garden City Police wrangled and returned loose goats on Monday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Garden City reporter Riley Shoemaker