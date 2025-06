GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police are asking for help as they search for missing 13-year-old Kaleyver, who was last seen around 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

Police say Kaleyver was last seen near Adams St. and 48th St. wearing a black and red button-up shirt, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes.

If you see Kaleyver, or if you have information on his whereabouts, please call Ada County Dispatch at 209-377-6790.