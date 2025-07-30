Garden City police search for fugitive who disappeared while on probation

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on a felony warrant and who has reportedly disappeared while on probation.

Charles R. Fordyce, 41, is wanted on a felony Failure to Appear warrant, according to the Garden City Police Department. Authorities say Fordyce has violated the terms of his felony probation and is known to possess firearms.

Police caution the public not to approach Fordyce, describing him as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He is also noted to have distinctive ears.

“Of course, Fordyce is also encouraged to turn himself in and avoid further criminal activity,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information should contact the Garden City Police Department at (208) 472-2950 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or online at 343cops.com.