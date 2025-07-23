Garden City Police asks for public help in locating armed kidnapping suspect

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Police are asking for the public's help in locating a kidnapping suspect who allegedly forced a victim into a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of abduction in the 5100 block of Sawyer around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim, who had managed to escape, while the suspect was still at large.

Investigators determined that the victim was taken from a business parking lot around 9 a.m. The suspect, identified as Daniel Aitchison, allegedly threatened the victim with a weapon to force them into his vehicle.

For several hours, Aitchison kept the victim driving around the area before returning close to the abduction site, according to police.

The victim was ultimately able to escape, running into a nearby business where staff provided protection and called authorities. Aitchison fled the scene in his vehicle and has not yet been located.

Authorities have issued a nationwide warrant for Aitchison, who faces multiple felony charges, including second-degree kidnapping, first-degree stalking, felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Garden City Police describe Aitchison as a white male, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has brown and gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.