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Garden City police ask for help identifying suspects in commercial burglary

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Garden City Police Department
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GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City police are asking for the public's help identifying three people connected to a commercial burglary last month.

Police said the burglary happened on June 4 at a business near West Chinden Boulevard and North Orchard Street.

Investigators said at least three people entered the business after it had closed, stole property and left the area.

The department released photos of the suspects and is asking anyone who recognizes them or has information about the case to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Garden City Police at 208-472-2950 or email CrimeTips@gardencitypolice.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Idaho by calling 208-343-COPS.

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