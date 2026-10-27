Garden City mayor to deliver 2026 State of the City address on Tuesday

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City Mayor Bill Jacobs will deliver his 2026 State of the City address on Tuesday evening.

The address begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at The River Club, located at 6515 W. State St. in Garden City.

The event is hosted by the City of Garden City and the Garden City Chamber of Commerce.

Watch the State of the City address live in the player below beginning at 6 p.m. —

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