Garden City bans high-speed electric motorbikes and scooters from Greenbelt, parks and bike paths

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City is cracking down on the use of high-speed electric motorbikes and scooters in public spaces after city leaders approved new regulations aimed at improving safety.

The Garden City City Council unanimously approved the ordinance (No. 1068-26) on July 13, updating city rules for high-speed electric vehicles.

Under the new ordinance, high-speed electric motorbikes and high-speed electric scooters are prohibited on the Boise River Greenbelt, city parks, sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes and bike paths. The ordinance also prohibits those vehicles from being used on city streets unless they are titled and insured.

City officials said the changes are in response to growing concerns about faster electric vehicles sharing spaces designed for pedestrians, cyclists and lower-speed e-bikes.

Garden City Mayor Bill Jacobs said the goal is to help residents and visitors safely share public spaces while still allowing for transportation options that fit the community.

Violations of the ordinance are considered infractions and can result in a $300 fine plus court costs, which is the maximum penalty allowed for infractions.

The city plans to launch an education campaign to inform residents and visitors about the updated rules before enforcement begins.

The city said high-speed electric motorbikes and scooters have become more common in recent years, but their speed and power can create conflicts in areas used by families, pedestrians, cyclists and others.