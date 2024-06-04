Watch Now
Expo Idaho invites the public to their Family Summer Palooza

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jun 04, 2024

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — This Saturday, June 15th, families across the region are invited to kick off the summer season at the much-anticipated Family Summer Palooza, taking place at Expo Idaho.

Event Details: Family Summer Palooza
Date/Time: Saturday, June 15th | 10 am to 4 pm
Location: Expo Idaho 5610 N Glenwood St, Boise, ID 83714

Activities include:

  • rock-climbing wall
  • cutting-edge virtual reality gaming experiences
  • a giant tree house slide

The event will also offer a variety of attractions including:

  • Tsunami Surf ride
  • bouncy jump houses
  • small animal petting zoo
  • reptile exhibit
  • crafting stations
  • face painting
  • sweet and savory food and more.

Additionally, guests may visit over eighty exhibits providing local family resources from kids’ activities, camps, and more. Adding a sprinkle of magic to the day, cherished princesses and superheroes will make special appearances, providing perfect photo opportunities. Enjoy the Family Summer Palooza come rain or shine, with indoor facilities ready to host the day's festivities. Tickets are available for purchase at the door or can be secured in advance online.
For more information contact familysummerpalooza.com. Click here for all upcoming Expo Idaho events.

