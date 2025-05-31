Exploring Idaho's hidden history with IdaHistory

BOISE, Idaho — A local historian is helping people connect with Idaho's past through guided experiences that reveal the stories behind the state's most interesting places and events.

Mark Iverson, historian and owner of IdaHistory Historical Tours and Research, offers visitors a chance to explore Idaho's rich history through van rides, walking tours, and personalized experiences.

"You wouldn't know it now, but there are so many different groups that have lived or come through Idaho that we want to kind of re-tell those stories and give focus to different groups that lived here," Iverson said.

The company's offerings range from local bar and cocktail history to Idaho true crime tours, which have become a fan favorite.

One popular van tour provides chilling background on some of Boise's most notorious killers, including a stop at what locals call the "Murder House" on Linden Street near Boise State University.

"We don't just do any crime. We're not going to say, 'Oh, this horrible thing happened here.' What we do is we talk about crimes with a narrative we can attach a story," Iverson said.

During the crime tour, Iverson shares the story of Daniel Rogers and his accomplice, who murdered and dismembered Preston Muir at the Linden Street location.

For those who prefer less macabre subject matter, IdaHistory offers tours covering a wide range of historical topics and for people unable to travel, the company brings history to them through a growing online presence.

"If you can take something broad and make it feasible to the mind by just telling one focus, one story that explains so much else, people really, really respond well to that," Iverson said.

Idahistory will offer fewer tours during the summer months due to high temperatures in the tour van. For more information or to book a tour, visit the IdaHistory website.

