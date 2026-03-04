Eagle man wanted on animal cruelty charge after alleged cat shooting in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Police in Garden City are searching for a man accused of shooting a cat while it was locked inside a cage.

On February 15, officers responded to the area of Adams and East 51st Streets after a caller reported seeing a white male in his 50s shoot the cat, according to a press release. Police say the incident happened within city limits, where discharging a firearm is also prohibited.

After investigating, officers identified the suspect as George Gebran of Eagle.

On February 27, a warrant was issued charging Gebran with one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm within city limits.

As of March 4, police say they have not been able to locate the suspect and have asked anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted to Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or CrimeStoppers of Idaho at 208-343-COPS.