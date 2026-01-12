Driver charged with aggravated DUI following Garden City car crash

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A driver has been charged with Aggravated DUI following a Sunday evening car crash in Garden City that involved two vehicles.

According to a news release from the Garden City Police Department, officers arrived at the crash site, located at the intersection of Chinden Blvd. and Garrett St., at 7:49 p.m. on Sunday.

There, they discovered a blue Hyundai Tucson and a red Jeep Wrangler that had been involved in a collision.

Upon further investigation, officers say the driver of the Hyundai Tucson failed to yield while making a left turn during a flashing yellow traffic signal. The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.

“Driving under the influence is a selfish choice that can have no positive outcome. Too many of our friends and loved ones are impacted by DUI drivers every day. I am grateful the victim in this collision was not seriously injured or killed. Driving under the influence is 100% preventable.” - Cory Stambaugh, Garden City Chief of Police



During their investigation into the incident, Garden City Police noticed that the driver of the Hyundai Tucson was displaying "indicators of impairment and a Driving Under the Influence investigation was conducted."

After the investigation was finished, officers arrested the driver of the Tucson, John Derisio, for alleged Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, a felony. Derisio was later booked into the Ada County Jail.

The driver of the Jeep is recovering from their injuries at home.