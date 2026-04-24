Boise Off-Road & Outdoor Expo happening today and tomorrow

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — For the third year running, the Boise Off-Road and Outdoor Expo is serving as the spring gathering place for Idaho's large offroading community.

Whether you like Jeeps, overland rigs, ATVs, or campers, the event features vendors from all corners of the offroading community.

The event, which takes place at Expo Idaho in Garden City, is underway and will be open until 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Doors will reopen on Saturday at 10 a.m., and the event is scheduled to wrap up by 7 p.m.

A single-day ticket costs $12, and a two-day ticket costs $18. Kids 12 and under are free.

Learn more: Boise Off-Road & Outdoor Expo

WATCH: Idaho Back Roads Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent visits the Boise Off-Road and Outdoor Expo in 2025

The Boise Off-Road and Outdoor Expo showcases a growing industry