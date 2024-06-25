Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGarden City

Actions

Armed garden city carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit through Ada County

449221699_852945146862256_7304447362917618565_n.jpg
Eagle Police Department
449221699_852945146862256_7304447362917618565_n.jpg
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jun 25, 2024

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A suspect has been arrested following a carjacking in Garden City in the early morning hours of Monday, June 25.

An alert was broadcast to all Ada County agencies, reporting the suspect to be armed.

At around 9:30, an Ada County Sheriff's Office Deputy located the vehicle driving near Highway 44 and E Horseshoe Bend Rd.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop near E State St and E Winding Creek, the suspect took off in the car.

Deputies pursued the vehicle into Eagle, where they successfully performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the suspect in the car.

The driver was taken into custody without incident shortly after being stopped in the area of E State St and N Cobblestone Ln.

The Garden City Police Department is leading the investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Garden City reporter Isaiah Sharp