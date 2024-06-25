Armed garden city carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit through Ada County

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A suspect has been arrested following a carjacking in Garden City in the early morning hours of Monday, June 25.

An alert was broadcast to all Ada County agencies, reporting the suspect to be armed.

At around 9:30, an Ada County Sheriff's Office Deputy located the vehicle driving near Highway 44 and E Horseshoe Bend Rd.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop near E State St and E Winding Creek, the suspect took off in the car.

Deputies pursued the vehicle into Eagle, where they successfully performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the suspect in the car.

The driver was taken into custody without incident shortly after being stopped in the area of E State St and N Cobblestone Ln.

The Garden City Police Department is leading the investigation into the incident.