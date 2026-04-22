AC Boise's Denys Kostyshyn earns USL player of the week honors

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — AC Boise's Denys Kostyshyn has been voted Player of the Week by USL League One.

Kostyshyn was nominated for the honor after striking twice in his side's 4-0 victory against Weschester SC in AC Boise's second home game, USL League One said.

WATCH: Denys Kostyshyn's Week 7 highlights

Kostyshyn's performance led AC Boise to it's first ever home win at Expo Idaho.

“I just try hard work every day. Sometimes hard work gives you moments like today. I thank all my team — without them I can’t do this," Kostyshyn said in an AC Boise news release, "It’s an amazing team, amazing fans, amazing city. I’m so happy to be here.”