Trails in Boise Foothills closing for the season Dec. 1

BOISE FOOTHILLS, Idaho — Starting Dec. 1, Ridge to Rivers is closing several Boise Foothills trails to protect the trail system and support wildlife habitats through the winter.

Three locations have closures that start annually on Sunday, Dec.1, including Landslide Loop Trail #70, Hawkins Range Reserve, and 8th Street Extension Road.

Ridge to Rivers

“These seasonal closures play a vital role in our commitment to conserving Boise’s open spaces and popular trail system,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “The Boise Foothills provide habitat for diverse wildlife, and winter is an important time of year to protect this critical habitat.”

Ridge to Rivers is also preparing to close seven other trails to prevent damage once conditions are muddy — these will go into effect when weather conditions deteriorate. Trail crews will place signage and update the Ridge to Rivers interactive closure map when the closures go into effect.

The affected trails are: Ridge Crest Trail #20, Old Pen Trail #15A, Who Now Loop Trail #51, Heroes Trail #8, Seamans Gulch Trail #110, Bucktail, and Two Point Trails.

The length of each closure varies, but most are expected to last through early March — the most up-to-date closures can always be found on the closure map.

“We are grateful trail users continue to support our efforts to protect the trail tread in these popular areas,” said Ridge to Rivers Trail Manager David Gordon.

In recent years, the Ridge to Rivers trail crew has worked to increase the number of all-weather trails available to users within the trail system during the winter season.

