Seven trails closed for winter are now open for use

Posted at 11:03 AM, Mar 21, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — Now that Spring is here and warmer weather is right around the corner, multiple trails in the foothills that were closed during the winter have reopened on Thursday!

The trails that reopened are:

  • Ridge Crest Trail
  • Old Pen Trail
  • The north side of the Who Now Trail
  • Heroes Trail
  • Bucktail and Two Point Trails
  • Seamans Gulch Trail

Rainy weather will soon arrive in the Treasure Valley, so if you are still planning on hiking these trails, please remember to practice good trail etiquette.
For more information, you can go to their website.

