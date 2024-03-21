Seven trails closed for winter are now open for use

BOISE, Idaho — Now that Spring is here and warmer weather is right around the corner, multiple trails in the foothills that were closed during the winter have reopened on Thursday!

The trails that reopened are:



Ridge Crest Trail

Old Pen Trail

The north side of the Who Now Trail

Heroes Trail

Bucktail and Two Point Trails

Seamans Gulch Trail

Rainy weather will soon arrive in the Treasure Valley, so if you are still planning on hiking these trails, please remember to practice good trail etiquette.

