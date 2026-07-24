"Scooper" aircraft helping fight Claremont Fire

BOISE, Idaho — Friday marks the third consecutive day that specialized planes known as “scoopers” will be helping put out the Claremont Fire.

These fixed-wing aircraft have an accurate nickname; they’ve been scooping water from the surface of Lucky Peak Reservoir to release over the fire.

Fire officials say scoopers are highly efficient because they refill on the fly rather than having to land, so they have faster turnaround times.

Approximately 177,000 gallons of water have been dropped in the Boise Ridge Road area in the last two days.

The Claremont Fire has burned through 6,606 acres and is 85% contained.

Friday is the final day of repairs on Tollgate Road in Robie Creek. There’s a temporary closure in effect for certain roads and trails in the Boise Foothills, but some trails have been reopened.

For more details and a map of the closures, click here.

For the latest road and trail closures on Boise National Forest-managed lands, click here.