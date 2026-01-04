Ridge to Rivers advises sticking to all-weather trails to avoid muddy conditions

Ridge to Rivers recommends that trail users stick to all-weather trails, as current weather conditions leave a majority of dirt trails prone to rutting.

According to a release from Ridge to Rivers, the higher temperatures and lack of "overnight freeze" leave dirt trails in a highly sensitive state. Possible rain forecasts, combined with the sensitivity of the clay-heavy soil, leave lower elevation routes like Table Rock or paths in Hulls Gulch prone to trail damage.

The city reminds trail users that if mud is sticking to shoes or tires, the trail is too soft to be used. Additionally, when encountering a stray muddy patch or puddle, officials urge trail users to avoid stepping off-trail. Doing so, widens the path and destroys vegetation holding hillsides together.

The Boise River Greenbelt, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Trail (#19A) or the Harrison Hollow area are great alternatives, said Ridge to Rivers. These trails are designed to handle current weather-related conditions safely.

Check out this link to see a list of all-weather trails.