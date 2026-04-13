Officials urge public to stay off Boise Foothills trails due to muddy conditions

BOISE FOOTHILLS — Ridge to Rivers is urging the public to avoid Boise Foothills trails on Monday, including all-weather trails, due to heavy rainfall causing muddy trail conditions.

With over an inch of rain reported in the past 24 hours, trail surfaces have softened.

Officials say that the trails will be highly prone to damage from any trail use and predict that these fragile ground conditions will persist throughout the week.

"Please use the Boise River Greenbelt or one of our (very) green parks for your outdoor recreation experience today," Ridge to Rivers said in a Facebook post Monday.

The Boise Bike Park trails will also be closed on Monday, the City of Boise said.

To stay up to date on trail conditions, click here.