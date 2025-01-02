New Year's at Bogus Basin: Torchlight Parade and Fireworks

BOISE, Idaho — Skiers and snowboarders rang in the New Year with some winter fun at Bogus Basin. "I came out with my family. This is our first run of the season. I've never come to the parade or anything like that, so it's my first time out here— I'm excited," says Jessica Neal.

Bogus Basin welcomed hundreds of guests to their annual Torchlight parade and firework show.

Emma and Avery Lynne Hausley visited for the holidays when they saw online that Bogus was having an event and decided to see what it was all about. "We ski every New Year so we wanted to try something new, and we came up to Bogus, and we heard about all the fun events that they were having so we thought it would be a great way to spend New Year's," says Emma Hausley.

The night started out with hot chocolate and cookies— just something to keep warm while waiting for the main event. Jonathan Hawn and Brittany Bishop came to enjoy the event, although they didn't know what they were in for.

"I don't know what to expect because I haven't seen this stuff before," says Hawn.

Bishop adds, "I've never been here either so I'm excited for anything."

Well lucky for them, not only did guests see the night sky filled with fireworks but they also got to see the torchlight parade, where a number of skiers schussed down the mountain with colorful lights in tow.

With this being the first day of the New Year— of course, we had to ask about those resolutions.

"Probably just to be more emotionally aware and whatnot, be with my friends and family and loved ones," says Latrell James.

Jessica Neal says, "I started today to be more fit, more healthy. I love skiing. I'm native Boisean and I've been here all my life since I was two— so being at Bogus is just my life."

"I think counting the blessings because I know I can only go up [from here] because of certain things that have happened in my life and thanking God for them and seeing where it's all going to lead me in life," Jonathan Hawn says.

Here at Idaho News 6, we want to wish you a Happy New Year.

