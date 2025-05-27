Watch Now
Missing hiker rescued near Bogus Basin after multi-agency effort

BOISE, Idaho — Multiple agencies worked together Sunday night to rescue a missing hiker found in a ravine near Bogus Basin.

Idaho State Police, Boise County, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, and the Boise Police Department coordinated the rescue operation.

ISP Sgt. Benjamin and members of Search and Rescue hiked down the ravine where they located the hiker, who was suffering from cold, dehydration, and was unable to walk.

The hiker was safely brought out of the ravine and reunited with family members, according to police.

